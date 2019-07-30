Iran, UAE to hold joint coast guard meeting in Tehran

A seven-member delegation from the UAE coast guard arrived in Tehran to attend the joint meeting on Tuesday, which will be held in line with the plans to boost maritime security cooperation between the two Persian Gulf littoral states.

During the meeting, the two sides will discuss issues of mutual interest, including shared borders, nationals’ commutes, and illegal traffics, as well as ways for facilitating the maritime connections between the two countries.

Iran has always attached great importance to strengthening ties with the Middle East’s countries in a bid to maintain security in the region.

The meeting comes after a six-year halt. The fifth coast guard meeting between Iran and UAE was held in July 2013.

