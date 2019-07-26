Omani FM to visit Iran Saturday for bilateral talks

In his visit, Omani foreign minister will meet and hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss regional developments.

Promoting bilateral ties and holding consecutive talks between the two countries with the aim of exchanging views on the recent developments in the region have been cited as the main aim behind the visit.

It should be noted that Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran in May and held talks on the bilateral ties, regional and international issues.

Oman played a positive role in the preliminary nuclear negotiations between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, France, Britain and Germany) and hosted several rounds of the talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and the major world powers.

