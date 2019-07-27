Zarif, Omani counterpart hold meeting in Tehran

Promoting bilateral ties and holding consecutive talks between the two countries with the aim of exchanging views on the recent developments in the region have been cited as the main aim behind the visit.

This is the second time in the past two months that the Oman minister is visiting Iran.

Previously in May, bin Alawi and Zarif held talks on the bilateral ties, regional and international issues in Tehran.

Oman is trying 'with other parties' to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted on May 24.

“There is a danger that a war breaks out, hurting the whole world ... Both parties, the American and the Iranian, are aware of the danger,” the tweet cited the Omani minister as saying in an interview with an Arabic publication, according to Reuters.

Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been an important go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic relations in 1980.

The country played a positive role in the preliminary nuclear negotiations between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, France, Britain and Germany) and hosted several rounds of the talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and the major world powers.

