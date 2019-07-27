‘A Separation’ among 100 Best Movies of the Decade

‘A Separation’ directed by Asghar Farhadi in 2011 is among the IndieWire’s "100 best movies from a decade that changed everything". Winner of the Golden Bear, the Golden Globe, and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film, Farhadi’s shattering drama meticulously leverages a custody battle into a searing examination of the ties that bind families together (and break them apart) in society. The director’s sharp script embeds the audience with Simin (Leila Hatami), who wants to leave Iran to give her daughter a better chance at freedom, and her husband Nader (Peyman Moaadi), whose ailing father is anchoring him in place. Farhadi traces the emotional fallout of his film’s central dilemma with such intensity and evenhanded rigor that “A Separation” fully realizes the painful inertia of a relationship in free fall.

Payman Maadi; the actor and Leila Hatami; the actress of ‘A Separation’ are also selected among 50 Best Movie Performances of the Decade in the list of IndieWire. They both won Silver Bear for Best Actor and Actress of Berlin International Film Festival.

IndieWire is one of the leading sites covering film and television, and this week, they’re celebrating best cinema since the year 2010.

On the list of 100 Best Movies of the Decade, there are two other titles by Iranian filmmakers, namely ‘Certified Copy’ (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010), and ‘This Is Not a Film’ (Jafar Panahi & Mojtaba Mirtahmasb, 2011).

ZZ/IRN 83412635