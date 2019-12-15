Kiarostami's 'Certified Copy' among AP's Best 10 Films of the Decade

The Associated Press's list of Best 10 Films of the Decade has put Abbas Kiarostami's 2010 'Certified Copy' at the 8th place.

The film is about an antiques dealer (Juliette Binoche) and a writer (William Shimell), who debate the essence of authenticity in art and what, exactly, constitutes a reproduction.

"It was an audacious and provocative film to kick off a decade of cinema and while the answers remain elusive, the experience and ideas are those that nine-plus years on have continued to provoke," the AP wrote about the reason for choosing the film among the best 10 films of the decade.

The first place on the list was given to “Tree of Life” (2011) by Terrence Malick.

MS/4798010