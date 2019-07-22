  1. Culture
Sara Bahrami wins best actress at Malaysia Golden Global Awards

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian actress Sara Bahrami won the best actress award for her role in Behruz Shoeibi's 'Axing' at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards.

Sara Bahrami won the award for best actress for her role in the Iranian drama “Axing” at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards, a public relations team for the movie announced on Sunday. 

Directed by Behruz Shoeibi, the Iranian drama 'Axing' was nominated in six categories at the Malaysian festival, including best film, best director, best actress, best actor, best supporting actress and best supporting actor. 

The film managed to win the best actress award for Sara Bahrami for her touching performance as a mother suffering from addiction and the loss of her daughter.

“Axing” has also won the AAFCCJ Award, which is presented by the Armenian Association of Film Critics and Cinema Journalists at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia on July 16.

It also won the audience award at the London Iranian Film Festival in November 2018.

