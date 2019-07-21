  1. Culture
Two Iranian animations finalists at 35th Cartoon Club in Italy

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Two Iranian animations made it on the list of award finalists at the 35th edition of Cartoon Club festival in Italy.

Two Iranian short animated pieces, ‘Jebeer’ directed by Reyhane Mirhashemi, and ‘The Fisherman & Spring’ by Fatemeh Mohseni have been selected as award finalists at the 35th edition of Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games, in Italy.

Other Iranian animations participating at the festival included ‘Am I a Wolf?’ by  Amir Houshang Moein, ‘Wish I Had a Brother’ by Nahid Shamsdoust, and ‘The Cyling Wind’ by Nazanin Sarbandi.

Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games, with its 35 years of existence, is one of the best-known festivals in the Italian scene. According to the event’s website, it is a remarkable window for animation works, short films in particular – fiction, educational, experimental, computer graphic – and with a whole section solely dedicated to comics: Riminicomix. 

The award will be granted to those works whose beauty and artistic sensitiveness leave a trace in the audience and that consequently deserve to emerge and be awarded as winners of a contest, the festival says.

Its 35th edition was held on 13-21 July 2019 in Rimini, Italy.

