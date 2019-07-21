Two Iranian animations finalists at 35th Cartoon Club in Italy

Two Iranian short animated pieces, ‘Jebeer’ directed by Reyhane Mirhashemi, and ‘The Fisherman & Spring’ by Fatemeh Mohseni have been selected as award finalists at the 35th edition of Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games, in Italy.

Other Iranian animations participating at the festival included ‘Am I a Wolf?’ by Amir Houshang Moein, ‘Wish I Had a Brother’ by Nahid Shamsdoust, and ‘The Cyling Wind’ by Nazanin Sarbandi.

Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games, with its 35 years of existence, is one of the best-known festivals in the Italian scene. According to the event’s website, it is a remarkable window for animation works, short films in particular – fiction, educational, experimental, computer graphic – and with a whole section solely dedicated to comics: Riminicomix.

The award will be granted to those works whose beauty and artistic sensitiveness leave a trace in the audience and that consequently deserve to emerge and be awarded as winners of a contest, the festival says.

Its 35th edition was held on 13-21 July 2019 in Rimini, Italy.

