Iran simplifies customs procedures for Baku-Nakhchivan buses

The buses running along the Baku-Nakhchivan route reach their destination more quickly due to the simplification of the customs procedures upon the agreement between the Azerbaijani and Iranian sides, which was signed in June, according to a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and the State Road Transport Service.

Earlier, the buses, crossing the border, were checked four times at the customs points of both countries, during which the luggage of passengers was checked. This created great discomfort for passengers, especially at night.

On June 13, an agreement was reached at the meeting of the joint commission of international road transport between Iran and Azerbaijan to change the procedure of checking the buses running along the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route at border crossings.

According to the agreement, having passed customs control in Azerbaijan, the buses enter Iranian territory without customs inspection after the baggage of passengers is inspected, sealed and numbered by the Azerbaijani customs officers.

According to the memorandum signed between the customs bodies of the two countries, Azerbaijan guarantees to Iran that passengers will fail to transport smuggled goods and things prohibited in Iran. Thus, a bus entering the Iranian territory crosses the customs posts without additional inspection.

A meeting was held between representatives of the customs bodies of the two countries on Wednesday to review the implementation of the new rules.

