Iranian vessel sinks near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port: Trend

According to the English-language website 'Trend', the National Center of the State Maritime Agency received a distress signal at 14:10 (GMT+4) about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship near the port of Lankaran earlier today.

Two helicopters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a patrol vessel of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.

The rescue operation is underway, the Azeri website further added.

Reuters further reported that Azerbaijan has rescued nine people abroad the vessel.

The cargo ship is named by the IRNA news agency as 'Shabahang.' The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

The ‘Shabahang’ is a general cargo ship built in 1993, which has recently been hauling cargo between the Iranian port of Bandar-e Anzali and Russia’s Astrakhan, according to traffic records.

MNA/PR