20 July 2019 - 15:23

Shamkhani says Bolton's remarks on Iran’s enrichment right not credible

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani said that the remarks made by the US National Security Advisor John Bolton, which denied Iran's right to enrich uranium, lacks any value or credibility.

He responded briefly to Bolton's comments on denying Iran’s right to enrich uranium on Friday as follows:

-The uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes is the right of all states that are NPT members and cannot be denied or granted.

-The Americans did not have such an interpretation of NPT, and Iran forced them to confess the right of enrichment in 2012 and then sat at the negotiating table.

-The acceptance of Iran's legal right to enrich uranium by the US was a condition for its entry into the nuclear negotiations, not the result of negotiations.

-The P5+1 affirmed Iran's legitimate right to enrich uranium on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

-The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has made the right of Iran’s enrichment to a binding international document for all countries of the world.

-The remarks made by the US National Security Advisor, which denied Iran's right to enrich uranium, is a symbol of unilateralism and the ignorance of a set of international norms that lacks any value or credibility.

-Such statements suggest that Iran's action to reduce commitments under the JCPOA is only way of confronting a country that does not accept any commitment.

