Shamkhani says Bolton's remarks on Iran’s enrichment right not credible

-The uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes is the right of all states that are NPT members and cannot be denied or granted.

-The Americans did not have such an interpretation of NPT, and Iran forced them to confess the right of enrichment in 2012 and then sat at the negotiating table.

-The acceptance of Iran's legal right to enrich uranium by the US was a condition for its entry into the nuclear negotiations, not the result of negotiations.

-The P5+1 affirmed Iran's legitimate right to enrich uranium on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

-The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has made the right of Iran’s enrichment to a binding international document for all countries of the world.

-The remarks made by the US National Security Advisor, which denied Iran's right to enrich uranium, is a symbol of unilateralism and the ignorance of a set of international norms that lacks any value or credibility.

-Such statements suggest that Iran's action to reduce commitments under the JCPOA is only way of confronting a country that does not accept any commitment.

