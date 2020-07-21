Iran to attract millions of Chinese tourists :ex-envoy

Speaking in the TV program, Mahdi Safari said that the 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation Document between Iran and China is a comprehensive one in various fields including energy, industry and mining, power statıons, tourism, health, environment, security, military, defense, and political issues.

Pointing to the fact that some 200 million Chinese tourists visit different countries annually, he said “ according to this agreement Iran will become one of the Chinese tourist destinations so that Iran can attract one to two million Chinese tourists to the country.”

“This tourist attraction will create a transformation in Iran’s tourism industry as well as creating jobs and a large market for the handicrafts industry of the country”, he added.

Elsewhere he added that “One of the clauses of this document is that Iran commits to sell oil to China for 25 years and instead china vows to buy Iran’s oil during this time.”

The former diplomat continued to explain that this agreement would help Iran to guarantee a large amount of its oil market, and in return, the Chinese side will be assured of its energy sector.”

In reaction to rumors on selling oil to china bellow the price, he said that the Oil Industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has its special rules and contracts and the price of oil would be at the market price.

“ China supplies 80% of the world's raw materials for medicine production “ he also said, adding that we must seize this opportunity to meet the country’s need in this field.

China is also making the most modern medical equipment so that Iran can obtain these products at a reasonable price, he noted.



