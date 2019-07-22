  1. Politics
Another heavy blow to US: Iran indentifies 17 CIA spies

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – A senior official at the Iranian Intelligence Ministry has given details about another heavy blow that Iranian intelligence forces have inflicted on the US by busting and charging 17 spies affiliated to the country’s spy agency.

The director-general of the counterespionage department of the Intelligence Ministry broke the news on Monday, saying the Islamic Republic has busted 17 spies for collaborating with the US Central Intelligence Service (CIA).

He said the sentences on the accused have been passed, and some of them will be executed for fasad-fel-arz – a title of for capital crimes in the Islamic Republic described as "spreading corruption on Earth" or "spreading corruption that threatens social and political well-being.

Earlier in June, the Intelligence Ministry dealt the “first global blow to the American espionage network” by detecting and destroying the network which was linked to the CIA.

