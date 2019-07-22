Another heavy blow to US: Iran indentifies 17 CIA spies

The director-general of the counterespionage department of the Intelligence Ministry broke the news on Monday, saying the Islamic Republic has busted 17 spies for collaborating with the US Central Intelligence Service (CIA).

He said the sentences on the accused have been passed, and some of them will be executed for fasad-fel-arz – a title of for capital crimes in the Islamic Republic described as "spreading corruption on Earth" or "spreading corruption that threatens social and political well-being.

Earlier in June, the Intelligence Ministry dealt the “first global blow to the American espionage network” by detecting and destroying the network which was linked to the CIA.

