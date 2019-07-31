Iran’s resistance against US rhetoric fruitful: senior cleric

Hojatoleslam Gholamreza Mesbahi Moghaddam reiterated Iran's policy of resisting the American pressure, stressing that the country neither wants talks nor war with the US.

“The policy of resistance has been fruitful, and it has made the enemy retreat from its positions,” he added.

The senior cleric referred to the recent developments in the Persian Gulf region, including the downing of a trespassing US spy drone and the seizure of a violating British oil tanker, saying as the successful examples of Iran’s resistance against the global arrogance.

He added that “these moves have also changed the regional equations.

The change of stance by Saudi Arabia and the UAE and sending signals to Iran for amending ties are among the many results of the Islamic Republic’s policy of resistance, Hojatoleslam Mesbahi Moghaddam noted.

MNA/IRN83419059