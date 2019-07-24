Tourism top priority in Iran-ITC cooperation: official

Addressing a meeting with ITC representatives and experts from Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), ministry of foreign affairs, and those from Iranian universities and private sector, Teymouri said “as per the meetings held to prepare Iran’s 'National Exports Strategy', four sectors have bees selected as priorities in cooperation with European counterparts, among which tourism stands at the top.”

In the held meeting, Associate Adviser and Export Strategy and Competitiveness at ITC Alexandra Golovko presented attendees some ITC case studies and hold some discussions with them.

On July 9, Head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Ali Asghar Moonesan put the value share of tourism from gross domestic product (GDP) at $8.11 billion.

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iran’s share of tourism industry is equivalent to three percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the figure of which is negligible as compared to the share of regional and international rivals. “In the current situation, tourism sector can overcome many problems and bottlenecks overshadowing the country appropriately,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moonesan pointed to the 52% growth of entry of foreign tourists to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “according to statistics, the number of foreign tourists visited the country in the past year (ended March 20, 2019) registered a 52 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high potentials and capacities in tourism sector.

According to the planning defined by CHTHO, gross domestic product (GDP) can be promoted from three percent to above six percent, the rate of which is negligible as compared to the leading countries such as Turkey.

If objectives of this are realized, Iran’s tourism share in gross domestic production (GDP) will hit from $8.11 billion to above $24 billion.

