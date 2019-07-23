  1. Economy
23 July 2019 - 12:50

Iranian delegation to attend Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture will send a delegation to Turkmenistan to attend the first Caspian Economic Forum (CEF), which will be held in the touristic resort of Awaza on August 11-12.

The International Affairs Department of Iran's Chamber of Commerce has invited the private sector representatives operating in the fields of transportation (especially maritime transport), tourism, food, energy, construction materials, mining and joint investments to be a part of the trade delegation from Iran attending the event.

Heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia, 50 high-ranking representatives from 29 international organization as well as top managers of private companies will attend the forum.

On the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum, two exhibitions will be held including a large-scale international exhibition of innovative technologies and automotive exhibition “Turkmen sahrasy 2019”.

The CEF working program includes a meeting of ministers of economy and transport of the littoral states, a meeting of business communities, and bilateral talks, among others.

