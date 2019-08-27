226 tourism, cultural heritage projects come on stream during Govt. Week

Acting Head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry (CHTHO) Ali Asghar Moonesan made the announcement on Tue. on the sidelines of an inaugural ceremony of tourism projects, adding that “of the 226 projects, 16 of which will be inaugurated in Tehran.”

He pointed to the special support of the government to investment of tourism infrastructures and added, “experts of development of modern technologies believe that Iran enjoys high potentials to develop its tourism sector.”

World Tourism Organization (WTO) has named Islamic Republic of Iran as world’s top 10 tourism destinations which is home to many historical and cultural monuments with breathtaking views.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moonesan pointed to the unjust sanctions imposed by US against Iran and added, “despite severe sanctions imposed by US against the country, Iran’s share of gross national product (GNP) is promising.”

Under the US sanctions, the government has adopted certain policies to help promote tourism sector in the country, he added.

