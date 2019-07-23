  1. Economy
1st VP inaugurates expansion phase of MAPNA locomotive co.

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iranian first Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri inaugurated the expansion phase of MAPNA Locomotive Engineering & Manufacturing Company in Alborz province on Tuesday.

The project, recognized as a national one, includes indigenizing manufacture of freight locomotives by MAPNA Group.

The expansion phase has the capacity of producing 25 freight locomotives per year and is constructed in a 4.500-square meter land.

The project will provide jobs for 100 people, the report said.

MAPNA Locomotive Engineering and Manufacturing Company is the main company in MAPNA rail section. This company was established in 2007 and started with a large-scale project, the production of 150 Iran Safir locomotives under license of Siemens company.  

