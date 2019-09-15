  1. Politics
President Rouhani felicitates Nicaragua on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations to the Nicaraguan people and government on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, hoping for increased cooperation between the two countries.

In a Monday message to President Daniel Ortega, Rouhani congratulated the National Day to him and the Nicaraguan nation.

President Rouhani hoped that Tehran-Managua ties would be further deepened and expanded regarding the great potentials that exist.

He further wished his Nicaraguan counterpart health and success and the people of the country prosperity and felicity.

Nicaraguan people celebrate September 15 as their national day as it marks the day of gaining independence from the Spanish rule in 1821.

