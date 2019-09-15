President Rouhani felicitates Nicaragua on Independence Day

In a Monday message to President Daniel Ortega, Rouhani congratulated the National Day to him and the Nicaraguan nation.

President Rouhani hoped that Tehran-Managua ties would be further deepened and expanded regarding the great potentials that exist.

He further wished his Nicaraguan counterpart health and success and the people of the country prosperity and felicity.

Nicaraguan people celebrate September 15 as their national day as it marks the day of gaining independence from the Spanish rule in 1821.

MAH/IRN 83475644