Zarif to brief Parl. key cmte. on latest foreign diplomacy developments: spox

Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini said that Zarif will take part in Sunday’s session of the committee. “Zarif is set to report on diplomatic developments, foreign policy and results of the trip to America,” he told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in New York in July 14 to attend United Nations Economic and Social Council. After a six-day stay, he departed for Caracas where he attended Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meetings before continuing the South American tour to Nicaragua. He is now in Bolivia as the final step of his diplomatic journey.

