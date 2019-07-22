Iran’s FM arrives in Nicaragua for bilateral talks

Upon arrival, the top Iranian diplomat was formally welcomed by the advisers of Nicaraguan president and the chairman of Iran-Nicaragua friendship group.

During his stay, Zarif will review political and economic issues with Nicaraguan officials.

After a six-day stay in New York and taking part in UN foreign ministers meeting of ECOSOC, Zarif visited in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela on Saturday to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

He held talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela’s first vice president Delcy Rodríguez.

Leaving Nicaragua, Zarif will visit Bolivia at the last leg of his tour of Latin America.

