'Copper Notes of a Dream' goes to Locarno Semaine de la critique in Italy

The film is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled ever return.

Farahmand’s acclaimed documentary “Women with Gunpowder Earrings”, about a female journalist who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against the ISIS terrorists, was selected for the previous edition of the Semaine de la critique.

Six more documentaries including “Shalom Allah” by David Vogel from Switzerland, “Murghab” co-directed by Martin Saxer, Marlen Elders and Daler Kaziev from Germany and “The Euphoria of Being” by Réka Szabó from Hungary will go on screen in this section.

“Adolescents” by Sébastien Lifshitz from France, “Another Reality” co-directed by Noel Dernesch and Olli Waldhauer and “Lovemobil” by Elke Margarete Lehrenkrauss, both from Germany are also among the films.

The organizers of the Semaine de la critique plan to celebrate its 30th anniversary by a review of Swiss director Fredi M. Murer’s “Der Grüne Berg”, which was screened during the first edition in 1990.

The Semaine de la critique will take place in the Swiss city of Locarno from August 9 to 16, focusing on innovative films on the periphery of the mainstream – both formally and content wise.

MNA/TT