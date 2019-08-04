Iran’s Alireza Ghasemi joins ‘Filmmakers Academy 2019’ of Locarno Filmfest.

The Filmmakers Academy of 72nd Locarno Film Festival has selected 20 directors from 17 different countries, which includes Iranian filmmaker Alireza Ghasemi.

During the 11 days of the Festival, the selected filmmakers will be offered a quality program of appointments and meetings with prestigious guests of the 72nd edition, according to the event’s website.

Alireza Ghasemi, born in 1990 in Tehran, received his MFA in filmmaking from Tehran University of Art and spent an exchange year at Film Academy Baden-Württemberg in Germany. In 2015 he founded the Globe International Silent Film Festival which is exclusively reserved for non-verbal short films.

Ghasemi’s last short film, ‘Lunch Time’, was in competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Currently he is developing his first feature project.

The 72nd edition of Locarno Film Festival will take place on 7-17 August 2019 in Switzerland.

