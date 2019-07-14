  1. Politics
14 July 2019 - 18:41

Trump left JCPOA in act of 'diplomatic vandalism' to spite Obama: leaked docs

Trump left JCPOA in act of 'diplomatic vandalism' to spite Obama: leaked docs

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Kim Darroch, the former United Kingdom ambassador to the United States, said the Trump administration was "set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism" in its decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, citing leaked cables.

According to the Daily Mail, the report comes following news last week that Darroch sent diplomatic cables describing President Donald Trump as 'inept,' 'insecure' and 'incompetent.'

According to the report, the former ambassador said Trump seemed to be discarding the Iran nuclear deal for "personality reasons," as the deal had been agreed to by former President Barack Obama. The paper also reported that Darroch hinted at discord brewing between Trump's closest aides and said the White House had failed to produce a 'day-after' plan on how to handle the aftermath of withdrawing from the deal.

KI/PR

News Code 147632

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News