Trump left JCPOA in act of 'diplomatic vandalism' to spite Obama: leaked docs

According to the Daily Mail, the report comes following news last week that Darroch sent diplomatic cables describing President Donald Trump as 'inept,' 'insecure' and 'incompetent.'

According to the report, the former ambassador said Trump seemed to be discarding the Iran nuclear deal for "personality reasons," as the deal had been agreed to by former President Barack Obama. The paper also reported that Darroch hinted at discord brewing between Trump's closest aides and said the White House had failed to produce a 'day-after' plan on how to handle the aftermath of withdrawing from the deal.

KI/PR