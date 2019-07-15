US pullout from Iran’s nuclear deal, main cause of regional tension

He made the remarks on Monday in an interview with IRNA and called on all world countries to make their utmost efforts in order to prevent incidence of tension in the region.

He, who has traveled to Chinese capital Beijing to participate in a conference, added, “with its unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA, US government has exacerbated tensions and worsened the situation in the region drastically.”

Therefore, all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk should prevent outbreak of war in the region, Kortunov highlighted.

“Although we know for sure that US President Donald Trump is not seeking war with Iran, countries should not allow these tensions to be exacerbated.”

As two top prominent political figures, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif can play a leading role in reducing tensions in the region significantly using diplomacy, he stated.

US government has dragged the situation into crisis and challenge after its withdrawal from JCPOA unilaterally, he said, adding, “now, time is ripe to find a solution for resolving disputes based on negotiation and diplomacy.”

MA/IRN83391653