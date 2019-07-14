Iran finishes 2019 Summer Universiade with 17 medals

Some 6000 athletes from 118 countries are participating in the competitions which began on July 30, wrapping up today. Iran finished the event with seven gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals. At the medals table, Iran now ranks nine but the ranking may change on the end of the final day.

Iran had participated in four sports of this edition, namely volleyball, taekwondo, shooting, and archery. The best result for the Iranian athletes was gained in taekwondo where they snatched five gold and one bronze medals. Shooting was the next with two gold medals.

In the 2017 edition of the games, Iranian athletes had grabbed a total of 23 medals – eight gold, four silver, and 11 bronze – ranking 10th at the medals table.

MAH/4665885