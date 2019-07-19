Iran beats Philippines to reach semis in 2019 Indoor Hockey Asia Cup

Iran’s men’s team will face Uzbekistan – the second team of Group B – on Saturday in the semifinals.

Iran had already defeated Malaysia 4-1, Bangladesh 8-0 and Thailand 7-2.

Iran’s women’s team lost to Uzbekistan 4-1 in Pool A and will play against Chinese Taipei on Saturday to vie for the fifth place in this round of the competitions. The Persian women started the campaign with a 5-0 win over the Philippines and lost to Kazakhstan 6-0 in its second match.

The 2019 Men's Indoor Asia Cup will be the eighth edition of the men's Indoor HockeyAsia Cup, the biennial international men's indoor hockey championship of Asia-organized by the Asian Hockey Federation.

The event is being held alongside the women's tournament in Chonburi, Thailand from 15 to 21 July 2019.

