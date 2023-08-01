  1. Sports
Aug 1, 2023, 11:00 AM

Iran’s Hajimousaei seizes gold in 2023 Summer Universiade

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Mehdi Hajimousaei of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games Summer, officially known as the 2023 Summer Universiade, underway in China.

Hajimousaei defeated his American rival 2-0 in his first step in the men’s -54kg.

In the second stage, the Iranian taekwondo athlete beat his Indian rival to advance to the semifinal.

In the semifinal, he thrashed his Thai opponent 2-0 to face his Uzbek rival in the final.

Hajimousaei beat his Uzbek rival 2-0 in the final and gained the gold medal in the sporting event.

The 31st FISU World University Games Summer, officially known as the 2023 Summer Universiade, will run until August 3.

