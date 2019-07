The national Iranian men's U21 volleyball team won against the Czech Republic national team in three straight sets 3-0 (29-27, 25-18, 26-24) on Saturday at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship underway in Manama, Bahrain.

With this win, Iran has advanced to the quarterfinals of the world tournament.

Before the third match versus Czech Republic, the Iranian squad first defeated Tunisia 3-0, followed by their 3-2 defeat against Russia in the second match.

KI