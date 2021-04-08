Iranian archers compete in Turkey's tournament

According to the public relations department of the Iranian Archery Federation, the preliminary stage of the Turkish International Tournament, which is held with the participation of 108 archers from 29 countries, ended.

At the end of this stage and in the men's section, Iran's Reza Shabani was ranked 17th with 665 points and must face the Turkish representative in the knock-out round. Milad Vaziri stood in 34th place with 658 points and tomorrow he will have to face an archer from Slovenia.

Sadegh Ashrafi finished 70th with 643 points and must face an archer from Ukraine. Amin Pir Ali also stood in 82nd place of the qualifying round with 629 points and has to face an opponent from Italy.

