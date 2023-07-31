  1. Sports
Jul 31, 2023, 11:30 AM

Iran taekwondo team bag 4 bronze in 2023 Summer Universiade

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iran's taekwondo team has received four bronze medals in the pumsae category at the 31st FISU World University Games Summer, officially known as the 2023 Summer Universiade, underway in China.

Iranian women’s taekwondo team is comprised of Yasaman Limouchi, Reyhaneh Omrani Moghaddam, and Mobina Sharifi Maher, while the men’s team is comprised of Reza Jalalifar, Morteza Zendedel, and Ali Mousania.

Iranian women and men squads with 6.530 and 6.730 points respectively each ranked third in the pumsae category.

Also, Limouchi and Zendedel each succeeded to collect bronze medals in the individual competitions of the Universiade 2023.

The 31st FISU World University Games of Wushu tournament will run until August 3.

