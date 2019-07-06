Iran produces 63 mcm gas condensates in joint field shared with Turkmenistan

Daily production of 63 million cubic meters of natural gas from the joint field with Turkmenistan plays an important role in sustainability of gas grid of the country in cold seasons.

He made the remarks on Saturday in a local ceremony and added, “Oil and Gas Operation Company is the sole producer of oil and gas in eastern and northern parts of the country.

With the daily production of 63 million cubic meters of natural gas and gas condensates from Gonbadli Gas Field, shared with Turkmenistan, as well as gas supply of the largest underground gas storage tank in eastern part of the country, Oil and Gas Operation Company plays a leading role in this respect, he stressed.

