Backing knowledge-based firms, strategy to move out of sanctions:VP

Talented youth of the country can play a leading role in the field of meeting domestic demands suitably, he said and reiterated, “accordingly, knowledge-based firms should be backed in order to overcome sanctions imposed by US against Iran.”

He made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting of “Boosting Domestic Production” held in Karaj, Alborz province, and added, “supporting private companies has been put atop agenda of the government, the issue of which is followed up strictly.”

Suitable ways should be provided for talented people of the country in order to meet requirements of the country especially during sanctions period, Sattari emphasized.

Creating employment for the graduates in the knowledge-based field is the main objective of the government, he stated.

Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly leader in the field of biotechnology, he said, adding, “for this purpose, the country has invested heavily in the field of biotechnology in the region. Construction of biotechnological infrastructures is underway in the country.”

MA/FNA13980430000175