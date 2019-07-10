Russian, Turkish treated by Iranian biotechnologic medicines

He made the remarks at the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM) in Russia.

Sattari called Russia as a powerful political and economic country in the neighboring of Iran which has provided Iran good opportunities for the development of economic and political relations over the past decade, adding that Iran has also tried to create opportunities for mutual cooperation on the basis of good relations.

Referring to significant advances by Iranian knowledge-based companies in the field of medicine, he mentioned that today, people in Russia, Turkey and other countries in the region are being treated by Iranian biotechnology medicine of anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory.

The achievement of an Iranian company that treats 4 incurable diseases through stem cells is unique in Western Asia and there is no similar company in the region, he added.

Sattari also referred to the presence of 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies which take part in the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM 2019) in Jektarienburg, Russia as a suitable opportunity for Iranian to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

INNOPROM is an international industrial trade fair that has been held in Yekaterinburg since 2010. It is considered to be Russia’s main industrial, trade and export platform.

The trade fair displays the latest technologies from Russian and foreign manufacturers and is a large national platform for discussing the country’s industrial policy and B2B communication with foreign partners.

This year the participating countries are Iran, China, Austria, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, France, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Japan. Turkey, one of the fastest growing economies of the G20 and one of Russia’s main foreign trade partners, has been chosen as the partner country of INNOPROM-2019.

