Iran, Russia to hold talks on science, technology coop.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari will leave Tehran for Moscow tomorrow to take part in the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by a number of senior state officials of the two countries, including Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei.

The representatives of 68 Iranian knowledge-based firms, specialized in the fields of medicine, electronics, medical equipment, energy, handicrafts will also participate in the event to hold talks with their Russian counterparts.

Sattari is also scheduled to visit the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM 2019) in Jektarienburg.

