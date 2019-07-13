The digital health startup that is improving healthcare

Bijan Zamani got his entrepreneurial hustle growing up in Iran. His startup now is being used by more than 2,000,000 Iranian people per month and covers 25 out of 31 provinces in Iran.

Having launched and managed his startup “MihanPezeshk” in the middle of the financial crisis, this founder can provide a lot of insight for others on what it takes to make it through tough economic times, and how to come out on the other side stronger than ever.

Bijan Zamani in 2018 was named as one of the top 30 innovators in Iran under the age of 30 by IranEntrepreneur’s 30 under 30. Back in 2007, he was named as one of the top 20 entrepreneurs under 20 years of age by Elmerooz Weekly Newspaper.

MihanPezeshk is an online medical care appointment booking and consulting platform, providing free of charge medical care search facility for end users by integrating information about medical practices and doctors' individual schedules in a central location and the ability to have an online consulting with the designated doctor.

According to Google Search reports more than 30 million Iranians use this platform each year and it makes this platform one of the top business in the digital health field in Iran.

Being the only online medical platform that gathers patient reviews for doctor medical organizations this feature has improved the healthcare quality in Iran. Now that patients can freely write their review for their doctor and service the competition between providers has risen which is great for the patient and much better for doctors who provide good service so it’s a win-win situation.

We have seen many digital health startups over the years. Many have come strong with high budgets and funding’s but faded quickly and the reason is unknown. “MihanPezeshk” has been working and growing over the last 8 years and we hope to see more of it in future as well.

There are many startups in Iran such as Digikala, Snapp, Divar, Takhfifan or Aparat which have grown in their field of work but we haven’t seen much activity in the digital health sector.

But we hope this will change. Tehran’s tech community is banking on leaders like Zamani, to do more than recruit others to the sector; they’re counting on him, with a requisite failure and success under her belt, to be one of Iran’s pioneering mentors.