Tehran hosting Iran Stone Expo 2019

The event, organized by Iran Stone Association, is hosting over 120 domestic and foreign stone companies.

The latest products and services in the fields of mineral and ornamental stone production, construction stone processing, stone mining, mineral extraction equipment, stone cutting devices, specialized machinery and related industries are being showcased at the expo.

The exhibition has been organized for introducing the domestic industry’s capabilities, boosting trade and technology transfer, as well as developing software, technical and engineering services.

Over 6,000 factories and 1,200 mines are engaged in stone business in Iran. Iran is home to 60 billion tons of proven mineral reserves with 68 varieties. The country is ranked 10th and 15th worldwide in terms of mineral variety and reserve volume respectively.

Iran Stone Expo is the country’s largest International Marble, Quarry, Machinery and Equipment Exhibition, held annually in July in Tehran. The fair is now the unique opportunity for sighting full range of Iranian Onyx, Marbles, Travertines, and Granites.

The 12th edition of the exhibition is scheduled to be held on October 8-11 in Tehran.

