Tehran, Damascus discuss economic cooperation

During the meeting, chaired by Iranian first Vice-President’s advisor Hassan Danaei-Far and Syria’s Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Atef Naddaf, the two sides conferred on the mechanisms for activation and development of economic interactions.

Facilitating the grounds for the transit of essential goods based on the two countries’ markets was also discussed during the meeting.

Naddaf stressed the need to boost the current cooperation in the reconstruction projects with the help of Iranian contractors.

Iran’s Danaei-Far, for his part, expressed Iran’s readiness to serve to develop sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries with participation from the Iranian private sector in Syria’s reconstruction process.

A number of documents in the fields of long-term strategic economic cooperation, investment, combating money laundering, transportation, housing and public services, insurance, sports, cultural cooperation and railways have been signed between the two sides in the past.

