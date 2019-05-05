Iran, Syria agree to establish joint task force on custom affairs

The decision was made on Saturday in a meeting between President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mahdi Mirashrafi and Head of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce Samer-al-Dabs.

Both sides underlined the need to boost bilateral economic cooperation and trade.

Mirashrafi said that Syria is a friend country and Tehran seeks to develop bilateral ties with Damascus in all fields, in particular, economic and trade cooperation with the country.

For his part, Samer-al-Dabs called for facilitation of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Syria.

They also discussed the establishment of a trilateral trade union among Iran, Syria, and Iraq to improve trade and tourism between the three Muslim nations.

