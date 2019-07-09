Agreement with opposition feasible if US stops intervention in Venezuela

"I have received a report from the head of our delegation about the negotiations process that had kicked off in Barbados. This report makes me hopeful," Maduro told a press conference broadcast live on Periscope, Tass News Agency reported.

"We have six main points on the agenda. I am confident that if we continue working in accordance with this agenda, and if there is no interference from the US, we will be able to reach some agreements for the sake of Venezuela,” he said, adding that the meeting on Monday lasted for five hours.

In May, the Venezuelan authorities and opposition held at least two rounds of indirect talks in Oslo.

On Sunday, representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaido said that they would take part in the new talks with the delegation of the Venezuelan authorities in Barbados under Norway's mediation.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been canceled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

On April 30, a group of military representatives expressed support for Guaido, which started a wave of massive anti-government protests in the country. Five people died and hundreds were injured in clashes with law enforcement. Non-governmental organizations reported that nearly 340 protesters were detained.

