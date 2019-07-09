Leader condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric

In a message released on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, “I express my deep commiserations over the demise of the great scholar, Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Hussaini, to the seminaries of Qom and Najaf, and to the honorable family and the disciples of the diseased.”

“I ask God to give great blessings to him,” the Leader added.

The prominent and distinguished scholar was born in the holy city of Najaf in 1925.

Since 1963, he had been delivering lectures in the Islamic Seminary of Qom.

MNA/IRN 83387897