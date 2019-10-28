  1. Politics
Leader condoles demise of prominent Shia historian

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution has expressed condolences over the demise of Seyyed Jafar Morteza Ameli, a prominent Shia cleric and historian.

In a message published on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the eminent scholar has offered a great service to the Islamic World and has fulfilled an important cultural need through writing compelling works on the history of early Islam.

The Leader went on to express condolences over Seyyed Jafar Morteza Ameli to the honorable family of the diseased and to the scientific community of Lebanon.

Seyyed Jafar Morteza Ameli died at 74 on Saturday in a hospital in Beirut. He was an expert in Islam and Shia’s history and was among scholars of Qom and Lebanon seminaries.

He left Qom for his homeland in 1993 after a 25-year stay to continue his researches and teachings in southern Lebanon.

