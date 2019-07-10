Manhunt in progress to capture fugitive terrorists: IRGC

Three Islamic Revolution Guards Corps were martyred in a terrorist attack in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan Province, on Tuesday night.

According to an IRGC statement, terrorists affiliated with the global arrogance attacked a vehicle carrying forces of Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base in the northwestern Iranian city.

The troops were taking part in a mission when the terrorists attacked their vehicle at the entrance of Piranshahr, the IRGC added.

The statement notes that a manhunt is in progress to capture the fugitive assailants.

IRGC says more details about the attack will be disclosed later.

The attack came on July 2, the same day IRGC base dismantled a terrorist cell in the region “who were trying to infiltrate into country’s territories.” IRGC says another terrorist team who came to support the first cell were also disbanded on July 3.

MNA/4662696