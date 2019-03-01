Iran unveils two domestically-made radar systems

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army, the two radar systems of “Moein 40” and “Nasser 40” were unveiled in the presence of Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

According to the report, the “Naser Radar 40” is a passive radar system capable of detecting targets in urban environments, which is developed by Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base in cooperation with the Department of Science and Technology of the Iranian Presidency. The radar has the capability to locate flying small objects and cruise missiles in urban environments and the surrounding areas.

While the “Moein 40” system is a navigating system which asks for the information of the flying aircraft, not from the pilot, but from the aircraft system itself. The range of the radar is 400 kilometers, and the system meets the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO(, and is capable of detecting the geographical location of targets.

Moein has altimeter to measure altitude and precisely locate the targets, while it also has the capability to exchange targets and the exchange of information with other radar systems of the country. According to the report, it could be used for military and trade purposes as well.

It is noteworthy that both radar systems have been developed by Iranian experts to meet the demands of the country’s air defense. Only 8 developed countries have technology and the knowledge of manufacturing these kinds of radars.

