  1. Politics
4 July 2019 - 09:57

FM Zarif condoles with Emir of Sharjah over son's death

FM Zarif condoles with Emir of Sharjah over son's death

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered condolences to Emir of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi over the death of his son.

In a message on Wednesday, Zarif expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family members of the departed.

Khalid Al Qasimi, a fashion designer and second son of the Emir of Sharjah, died at the age of 39 on Tuesday.

MNA/MFA

News Code 147191

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News