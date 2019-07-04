FM Zarif condoles with Emir of Sharjah over son's death

In a message on Wednesday, Zarif expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family members of the departed.
TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered condolences to Emir of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi over the death of his son.
In a message on Wednesday, Zarif expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family members of the departed.
Khalid Al Qasimi, a fashion designer and second son of the Emir of Sharjah, died at the age of 39 on Tuesday.
MNA/MFA
