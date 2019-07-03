  1. Politics
3 July 2019 - 17:56

Iranian FM:

US aggression against Iran goes a long way back

US aggression against Iran goes a long way back

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commemorated the anniversary of the US downing of an Iranian passenger plane, saying that US aggression against Iran did not begin with Donald Trump.

“31 yrs ago today, US warship shot down #IR655—a passenger jet—over Iran's territorial waters, killing 290 innocents including 66 children,” Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday to mark the US downing of an Iranian passenger plane in 1988 during Iraqi Saddam regime’s imposed war on Iran.

“US aggression against Iran did not begin with @realdonaldtrump. Courage & foresight—true grit in the face of #B_Team's thirst for war—can end it,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

He also attached images of relatives of the martyred innocent Iranians who were throwing flowers into the Strait of Hormuz to mark their beloved ones’ deaths.

KI

News Code 147181
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News