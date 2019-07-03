US aggression against Iran goes a long way back

“31 yrs ago today, US warship shot down #IR655—a passenger jet—over Iran's territorial waters, killing 290 innocents including 66 children,” Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday to mark the US downing of an Iranian passenger plane in 1988 during Iraqi Saddam regime’s imposed war on Iran.

“US aggression against Iran did not begin with @realdonaldtrump. Courage & foresight—true grit in the face of #B_Team's thirst for war—can end it,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

He also attached images of relatives of the martyred innocent Iranians who were throwing flowers into the Strait of Hormuz to mark their beloved ones’ deaths.

KI