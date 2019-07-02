US’ confused act on JCPOA shows lack of understanding of Iran

He made the remark at a ceremony commemorating the 31st anniversary of the downing of an Iranian Airbus A300B2 passenger plane by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser in the Persian Gulf waters in 1988. The Iran Air Flight 655, while flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, was shot down by a US missile, killing all the 290 onboard.

“The US’ problem is that they have no clear understanding of the Middle East region, Iran in particular,” said Larijani. “They think they can just come and occupy a country by sending four warships to the region.”

“Just analyze the US’ recent behavior toward Iran: first, they had the audacity to call Iran a terrorist nation; then, they imposed the most severe sanctions, and now they say a military option is also on the table,” Larijani said, adding “They even contacted some insignificant countries in the region to form a coalition against Iran. But they failed at that, because those countries are our neighbors, and they know if they rally against us, they will have to pay the price for it.”

“Trump needs to know that as long as he speaks the language of coercion with a civilized nation, they will only grow closer and more unified. If the US just gets this, many of their problems will be solved,” Larijani said.

He went on to maintain that “Iran has announced that it does not seek nuclear weapons. The Leader of Revolution has banned the use of nuclear weapons. I doubt that the US will ever understand this, though.”

Larijani further called the US a troublesome country in the international arena.

