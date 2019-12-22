Iran to receive 3 new Airbus passenger planes soon

Mohammad Eslami said that despite sanctions, Iran is capable of supplying plane parts and will receive the new Airbus planes in near future, too.

As reported on Sunday, an Iranian airline is also going to lease three Brazilian-made ‘Embraer’ passenger planes from an Asian country.

Iran received a total of 16 passenger planes after the 2015 nuclear deal took effect, including three from Airbus and 13 from Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR.

The US decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstate sanctions resulted in the collapse of about $38 billion in plane deals between Tehran and Western firms, with Airbus suffering greater damages than its US rival Boeing.

During a January 2016 visit to Paris by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Tehran signed a major contract with Airbus worth about $27 billion to buy 118 planes.

Later in June that year, Iran sealed another deal worth around $25 billion with the US aerospace heavyweight, Boeing, for the purchase of 100 passenger planes.

MNA/Tasnim2165595