TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – A ceremony commemorating the 31st anniversary of the downing of an Iranian Airbus A300B2 passenger plane by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser in the Persian Gulf waters in 1988 was held on Tuesday with participation of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Minister of Roads Mohammad Eslami. The Iran Air Flight 655, while flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, was shot down by a US missile, killing all the 290 onboard.