North Khorasan three-month exports up by 51% y/y

Director General of North Khorasan Customs Administration, Javad Jafari, added that the figures respectively indicate a 51% and 35% jump in terms of volume and value compared with the similar period of last year.

Petrochemicals (urea, melamine, and ammonia), steel products, plastics, cement, food, agricultural products, electrode, and construction materials were among the goods exported from North Khorasan during the period.

Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Turkey were the main destinations of North Khorasan's exports, followed by Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, India, the UAE, Russia, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Italy, the US, Denmark, Spain, Myanmar, Australia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Georgia, Belgium and Kazakhstan.

The province’s traders have been trying to secure their footprints in the international markets after they observed a drop in exports in the last fiscal.

Last year (ended March 20), some 433,700 tons of commodities worth over $134 million were exported from North Khorasan, down 18.6% and 10% in terms of volume and value compared to a year before.

