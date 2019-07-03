Razavi Khorasan-Herat joint economic committee held

According to Ali Rasoulian, the Iranian head of the joint committee, Iran’s Razavi Khorsan Province aims to increase ties with Afghanistan and plans to supply the country’s need for energy and help it with industrialization.

On the way to boost mutual trade, the Iranian official also voiced his country’s readiness for protecting Afghan businessmen who have trade with Iran.

Islam Qala is a border town in the western Herat province of Afghanistan, near the border with Iran.

