  1. Economy
3 July 2019 - 18:36

Razavi Khorasan-Herat joint economic committee held

Razavi Khorasan-Herat joint economic committee held

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The 4th meeting of economic committee of Iran’s Razavi Khorsan Province and Afghanistan’s Herat was held in Islam Qala customs office, on Wednesday.

According to Ali Rasoulian, the Iranian head of the joint committee, Iran’s Razavi Khorsan Province aims to increase ties with Afghanistan and plans to supply the country’s need for energy and help it with industrialization.

On the way to boost mutual trade, the Iranian official also voiced his country’s readiness for protecting Afghan businessmen who have trade with Iran.

Islam Qala is a border town in the western Herat province of Afghanistan, near the border with Iran.

HJ/ 4656911

News Code 147172

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News